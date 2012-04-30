Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of attractive cheerful focused girl enjoying reading interesting book on fresh air outdoors
female student holding book over yellow autumn leaves on background
Beautiful girl in the summer park using tablet.
leisure and people concept - happy smiling young woman reading book at summer park
Portrait of teenager in high school female student, sitting on the green grass reading a book in hand and thinking, outdoor education concept.
Cheerful female student with caffeine beverage and personal diary taking rest on green grass in city park, happy woman in stylish apparel rejoicing outdoors during free time for reading book
Young woman relaxing in the natural park. Vacation and freedom holiday in the garden.
girl with book in park

See more

596324672

See more

596324672

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128151420

Item ID: 2128151420

Portrait of attractive cheerful focused girl enjoying reading interesting book on fresh air outdoors

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Roman Samborskyi