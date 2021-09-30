Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085043906
Portrait of a attractive business woman analyzing documents while sitting on a table in office. Leadership and Management. Construction concept
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
brainstormingbusinessbusinessmanbusinesswomancaucasiancolleaguescommunicationcompanycomputercorporatecoworkerscreativedigitaldiscussioneconomyexecutivefinancegroupinformationinternetlaptoplearnmanmanagementmanagermeetingofficepartnershippeopleplanningportraitprofessionprofessionalprojectpropertyseminarsmilingstart-upstrategyteamteamworktechnologytrainertrainingwirelesswomanworkworkerworkplaceworkshop
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist