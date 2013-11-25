Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of an attractive bald man with a beard in casual clothes at the window, he looks into the camera with a frown, puzzled and displeased. Outside the window is a blurry landscape of a big city.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4919 × 3279 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG