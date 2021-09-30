Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095043083
Portrait of an Asian woman wearing a red hibiscus behind the ear against a blue background in Trinidad, Cuba.
Trinidad, Cuba
d
By dowraik
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultasianattractivebackgroundbeautifulbehind the earblackbloombluecolonialcolonycubacubanculturalculturecutedecoratedecorationethnicexpressionfacefemaleflowergirlhairhappinesshappyhathibiscusjoylatin americalifestylelocallookingnativeonepeoplepersonportraitprettyredsmilestylesummertouristtraditiontraditionaltrinidadtropicalwoman
Categories: People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist