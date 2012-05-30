Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
a portrait of an Asian girl with a happiness face expression wearing black hijab and convocation robe while doing video call with smartphone
Boy with Kindergarten graduation
Couple in graduation gowns holding diplomas and smiling
Excited happy female student graduate is standing in university hall in mantle with diploma in hand, smiling and looking at the camera
graduation
Students discussing in library, selective focus.
graduate of the University
Three women of student discussing in library with graduation dress. Selective focus. Copy space.

See more

1080029621

See more

1080029621

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138268879

Item ID: 2138268879

a portrait of an Asian girl with a happiness face expression wearing black hijab and convocation robe while doing video call with smartphone

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4160 × 6240 pixels • 13.9 × 20.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

stockers asia

stockers asia