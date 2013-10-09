Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait Asian beautiful young woman cheerful woman with an airplane in the hands of fun isolated background unaltered
Happy teenager girl with red hair, yellow hoody and trousers thinks about something good isolated on white background
Framing, selfie, smiling. Caucasian woman's portrait on yellow studio background. Beautiful female model in hat. Concept of human emotions, facial expression, sales, ad. Summertime, travel, resort.
Closeup photo of beautiful lady showing perfect hand muscle wear casual t-shirt isolated yellow background
Satisfied curly haired woman poses with paint roller, points at house scheme, demonstrates color palette and her ideas about furnishing rooms, dressed in casual wear, poses with necessary tools
model isolated positive attitude thumbs up
Portrait of smiling tourist young elegant woman wearing summer casual clothes, straw hat and watches isolated on yellow orange background. People sincere emotions, lifestyle concept. Advertising area
Happy traveler tourist woman in summer casual clothes, hat with retro vintage photo camera isolated on yellow orange background. Girl traveling abroad travel on weekends getaway. Air flight concept

See more

1167463903

See more

1167463903

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123747726

Item ID: 2123747726

Portrait Asian beautiful young woman cheerful woman with an airplane in the hands of fun isolated background unaltered

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Stocksy Studio

Stocksy Studio