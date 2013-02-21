Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait Asian beautiful young woman bouquet of flowers romance spring posing yellow background unaltered
Happy woman with a bouquet of flowers on her shoulder
Yellow Tulips Flowers Held by Beautiful Female Woman
smiling girl with yellow tulips bouquet isolated on white
Pregnant woman with yellow tulips looking at camera isolated on white
A woman in a blue T-shirt looks away and a bouquet of flowers
Young blonde woman holding green asparagus in her hand
Happy young girl with long dark hair in a pink summer dress holding yellow tulips and pink box on white background on Holiday

See more

127502081

See more

127502081

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123747993

Item ID: 2123747993

Portrait Asian beautiful young woman bouquet of flowers romance spring posing yellow background unaltered

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4480 × 6720 pixels • 14.9 × 22.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Stocksy Studio

Stocksy Studio