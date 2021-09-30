Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100661471
Portrait of adult man in winter clothes standing on hill with castle building on background. Segovia, Spain
Segovia, Spain
W
By WK Lai
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultancientarchitecturebeautifulbuildingcastlecaucasianchurchcitycultureeuropefamousgothicheritagehistorichistorylandmarklandscapelifestylemalemanmedievalnatureoldoutdooroutdoorspeoplepersonportraitposingscenicsegoviasegovia castlespainstonestreetstyletourismtouristtowertowntraveltravelertravellerunescourbanviewvillagewallyoung
Categories: People, Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist