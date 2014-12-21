Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Portrait of an adorable curly haired blond little three year old boy wearing white shirt and tie and a black fedora practicing the Jewish Sabbath ritual
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG