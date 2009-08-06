Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100891199
porto seguro, bahia, brazil - august 6, 2009: Indigenous people of ethnic Pataxo are seen during a protest on the BR 367 highway in the city of Porto Seguro.
Porto Seguro, State of Bahia, 45810-000, Brazil
By Joa Souza
