Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090688397
Porto, Portugal - 09 26 2019: The Church Igreja do Carmo dos Carmelitas or Church of the Discalced Carmelites covered in traditional blue and white Portuguese Azulejos tiles
Porto, Portugal
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarchitectureartazulejoazulejosbaroquebluebuildingcarmelitecarmocarmo churchcathedralcatholicismceramicceramicschurchchurchescityconnectedconventcrossculturedecorationeuropefacadefamousheritagehistorichistoryigrejaigreja do carmolandmarknarrowestoldoportoportoportugalportuguesereligionstonestreettiletourismtouristtowertraditionaltraveltwovintagewall
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Religion
Similar images
More from this artist