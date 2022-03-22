Images

Image
Portland, Oregon-March 22nd 2022, Citizens enjoy the sun and blooming cherry blossoms on the riverside. Life in the U.S. began to return to normal this spring as various pandemic restrictions canceled
Helsinki, Finland. May 14 2018 - People enjoying cherry blossom trees at the Roihuvuoren Kirsikkapuisto (Cherry blossom park) in Helsinki, Finland
Japan, Tokyo, April 4, 2017: the Japanese celebrate cherry bloss
The Chinesischer Turm in Englischer Garten, the principal pavilion of The Oktoberfest, it is a beer garden with 25 meters high wooden structure, constructed in 1790 and it was rebuilt in 1952. Munich.
Helsinki.Finland, Roihuvuori Japanese-style park. May 09.2020. People relax in a beautiful park, watch and take pictures as sakura blossoms.
People having a picnic & admiring beautiful cherry blossoms under huge Sakura trees in Omiya Park, Saitama, Japan~Sakura Hanami is a popular leisure activity in Japan nationwide during flower season
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 14: Cherry Blossom Festival on April 14, 2012 in Washington DC,USA. The festival is a spring celebration in Washington, D.C.and people from all over the world come to visit.
Istanbul, Turkey/ March 15, 2020: Magnolia trees and flowers at garden of Ihlamur Kasrı (Ihlamur Palace)

Item ID: 2138154251

