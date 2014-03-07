Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
portal of the church of Santa Maria de Guimera, Gothic archivolts and columns, capitals with heraldic, animal and human decoration, wooden portal, Lerida, Spain, Europe
Palencia in Castile and Leon Spain St Miguel romanesque church
head of a church's gate with repeated and nested marble decoration 5
Parish and Priory Church of St Mary in Chepstow, UK
painting the tympanum of portico in the south facade of Basilica of Sant Feliu in Girona, Catalonia, Spain
Saint Jean Cathedral (Cathédrale Saint-Jean-Baptiste) in Lyon, France, Europe
Buenos Aires, Argentina - October 6th 2019: Architecture facade detail in Buenos Aires.
BRUGES, BELGIUM - MARCH 20, 2016: Frontal view of the gates of Onze-Lieve-Vrouwekerk or Church of Our Lady, in Bruges, Belgium.

See more

711535219

See more

711535219

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126801129

Item ID: 2126801129

portal of the church of Santa Maria de Guimera, Gothic archivolts and columns, capitals with heraldic, animal and human decoration, wooden portal, Lerida, Spain, Europe

Formats

  • 4608 × 3456 pixels • 15.4 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

nieves garea rodriguez

nieves garea rodriguez