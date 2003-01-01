Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Porridge in an assortment in white dishes. Healthy food. Breakfast in cafe.Photos for menu.Postcard and pink roses on light background.An empty space for inscription on postcard.Top view.Flat lay.
Formats
3744 × 5616 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG