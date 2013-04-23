Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Pork chop (covered in batter and breadcrumbs)- piece of it on a fork- potatoes and cucumber salad decorated with dill and parsley on a plate on white background
Photo Formats
3456 × 2128 pixels • 11.5 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 616 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 308 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG