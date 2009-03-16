Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
porcellain medal with the writing " For the protection of the power of the working-class-and-farmers-class ", on the occasion of 25 years People`s Police , with the symbol of the GDR .
Photo Formats
3310 × 3415 pixels • 11 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
969 × 1000 pixels • 3.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
485 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.