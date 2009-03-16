Images

porcellain medal with the writing " For the protection of the power of the working-class-and-farmers-class ", on the occasion of 25 years People`s Police , with the symbol of the GDR .
porcellain medal with the writing " For the protection of the power of the working-class-and-farmers-class ", on the occasion of 25 years People`s Police , with the symbol of the GDR .

Photo Formats

  • 3310 × 3415 pixels • 11 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 969 × 1000 pixels • 3.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 485 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

H

Historisches Auge Ralf Feltz

