Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A porcelain cup with lilac flowers in it. Home decoration. Springtime vibes. Tender floral greeting card, poster, invitation design, background. Copy space for text. Floral shop.
Edit
Bouquet of lilac in a vase on a light background. Interior decor.
Beautiful Spring flowers of lilac in vase on wood with copy space. Bouquet of white and violet lilac on table. Selective focus.
Forget-Me-Not
Bouquet of a lilac in a vintage vase and old book
Dried flowers
Purple Lilac flowers in a pot on white fabric
Fresh branches of purple lilac blossoms in vase on wooden table. Vintage greeting card. Mockup for positive ideas. Empty place for inspirational, emotional, sentimental text or quote. Front view.

See more

1102364567

See more

1102364567

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140221357

Item ID: 2140221357

A porcelain cup with lilac flowers in it. Home decoration. Springtime vibes. Tender floral greeting card, poster, invitation design, background. Copy space for text. Floral shop.

Formats

  • 5790 × 3865 pixels • 19.3 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dina Photo Stories

Dina Photo Stories