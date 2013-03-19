Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
pontohi pygmy seahorse (Hippocampus pontohi) associated with the hydroid Sertularella sp., which grows on short coral branches between small sponges and ascidian colonies. up to 1.5 cm in height
Photo Formats
2894 × 4344 pixels • 9.6 × 14.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
666 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.