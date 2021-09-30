Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094828829
Polka dots woman clothes on white background.copy space
Bangkok, Thailand
p
By pornpawit
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeigeblack and white patternblousebuttoncasualclothclothesclothingcolorcottondesigndisplaydotsdots patterndresselegantfabricfashionfemalegirlglamourgraphichangerisolatedmodelmodernobjectpatternpolkapolka dot patternpolka dotspolkadotretroskirtstylestylishsummersundresstextiletexturevintagewallpaperwearwhitewomanwoman clothingwomenwrapping
Categories: Beauty/Fashion, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist