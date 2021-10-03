Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085890479
Łódź, Poland - October 3 2021: Lodz eclectic palace of Izrael Poznański
Łódź, Poland
S
By Sova Olena
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architecturebuildingbuildingscentercitycityscapeclassicdaydesigndowntownelectricelectricityentertainment centereuropeeuropeanfactory buildingfamoushistoricindustrial designindustryinfrastructureironlandmarklandscapelodzluxurymansionmanufacturamanufacturemonumentmuseumneo baroqueoldoutdoorpalacepiotrkowskapolandpoznanskipoznanski palacesceneshopping centersquarestreettourismtowntravelurbanviewwindowsłódź
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Vintage
Similar images
More from this artist