Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Poland — March 09 2022: In this photo illustration the obverse of the Russian 1-ruble coin and Ukrainian 200-hryvnias banknote with the image of Lesya Ukrainka are seen displayed.
the Russian ruble, five dollars dollar background
One Swiss Franc coin on fluctuating graph. Rate of the Swiss Franc (shallow DOF)
VAT concept. Wooden alphabet cube, Riyal and coins with word VAT. Selective focus and crop fragment
Macro photo of a coin in 1 bucks on a blurred background banknote in 50 euro. Money background. Extremely small depth of field.
Counterfeit money concept. Polish zloty banknotes currency and magnifying glass
1 euro coin over 1 leu RON bills
European currency.

See more

597907259

See more

597907259

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136709317

Item ID: 2136709317

Poland — March 09 2022: In this photo illustration the obverse of the Russian 1-ruble coin and Ukrainian 200-hryvnias banknote with the image of Lesya Ukrainka are seen displayed.

Important information

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Karol Serewis

Karol Serewis