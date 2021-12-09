Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091888934
Pokrovskoye, Russia, Moscow region, Ruzsky district, December 09, 2021. Icon of St. Seraphim of Sarov in the Intercession Church. Moscow region. Ruzsky district. The village of Pokrovskoye
