Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
PODPOROZHYE, RUSSIA - JUNE 4: Day of Health in Center of social services for pensioners and the disabled Otrada (occupational therapy for eldery), June 4, 2010 in Podporozhye, Russia.
Photo Formats
5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG