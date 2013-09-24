Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
PODPOROZHYE, RUSSIA - JUNE 4: Day of Health in Center of social services for pensioners and the disabled Otrada (occupational therapy for eldery), June 4, 2010 in Podporozhye, Russia.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

55771237

Stock Photo ID: 55771237

PODPOROZHYE, RUSSIA - JUNE 4: Day of Health in Center of social services for pensioners and the disabled Otrada (occupational therapy for eldery), June 4, 2010 in Podporozhye, Russia.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

De Visu

De Visu