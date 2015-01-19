Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
PODPOROZHYE, RUSSIA - JUNE 4: Day of Health in Center of social services for pensioners and the disabled Otrada (occupational therapy for eldery), June 4, 2010 in Podporozhye, Russia.
