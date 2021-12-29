Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098832206
PLUSCARDEN, MORAY, SCOTLAND - 29 DECEMBER 2021: This is an interior view within the public area of the Abbey at Pluscarden, Moray, Scotland on 29 December 2021.
Pluscarden, Elgin IV30 8TZ, UK
J
By JASPERIMAGE
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abbeyancientarcharchitectureartbedrockbrickbuildingcementchristchristmascolourconcretecoveredeventfashion accessoryflowerflower arrangementfontgeological phenomenongodgoldhappyhousinglandscapelargemanminkmonksmusical instrumentnatureno personoldoutdooroutdoorspathplantpluscardenreligiousrockrockysittingsoilstonestone walltabletempletravelwallwreath
Similar images
More from this artist