Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Plumber hand in gloves replace water filter cartridges at kitchen. Fix purification osmosis system. Technician installing or repairing system of water filtration.
Formats
5344 × 3563 pixels • 17.8 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG