Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Plumber hand in gloves replace water filter cartridges at kitchen. Fix purification osmosis system. Technician installing or repairing system of water filtration.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122601327

Item ID: 2122601327

Plumber hand in gloves replace water filter cartridges at kitchen. Fix purification osmosis system. Technician installing or repairing system of water filtration.

Formats

  • 5344 × 3563 pixels • 17.8 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

W

wertinio