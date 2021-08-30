Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095487872
Plitvice Lakes, Croatia - August 30, 2021: Long queue of people waiting for the electric boat to cross Plitvice Lake, Croatia, Central Europe, travel and nature concept
53231, Plitvička Jezera, Croatia
O
By OlegD
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventurechildrencroatiacrowdenvironmenteuropeeuropeanexoticfemalefootpathforestfriendsgirlgreengroupguyhappyholidayjourneyjunglelakelandmarklandscapeleafleisuremalemanmanymountainnational parknatureoutdoorparkpathpathwaypeopleplantplitviceplitvice lakesroadrowsummertourismtouristtraveltreevacationwaterwomanyoung
Similar images
More from this artist