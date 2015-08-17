Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Playful little boy sitting on the desk at his freelancer mother's home office workplace is grabbing papers from her hands distracting her from paperwork.
Young Asian business worker discuss about work
Take it. Beautiful female person expressing positivity while looking at her daughter
Portrait of excited baby boy using laptop on bed with his dad and looks happy
Beautiful business lady in classic suit is talking on the mobile phone, making notes and smiling, working in office while her cute little baby is sitting on desk
Father dragging son from the computer. Parent pulling child from laptop. Computer Addiction
Home lesson on music for the girl on the piano. The idea of activities for the child at home during quarantine. Music concept
Cheerful female therapist while scanning shoulder of shirtless boy looking at laptop in hospital ward

See more

680157421

See more

680157421

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133445235

Item ID: 2133445235

Playful little boy sitting on the desk at his freelancer mother's home office workplace is grabbing papers from her hands distracting her from paperwork.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4800 × 3200 pixels • 16 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

B

BLACKDAY