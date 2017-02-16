Images

Plates with Azerbaijani national pastries for Novruz - pakhlava and shekerbura on light grey background for Novruz celebration, spring equinox and new year celebration in March.
wedges uncooked with olive oil can and garlic and herb shot from above on wooden boards landscape
banana bunch on Wooden background
potatoes in a country style with rosemary
Delicious sauteed shrimp heart with cajun seasoning and lime on dark stone
Cooking spring roll, top view
Plate with national desserts of Azerbaijan shekerbura and pakhlava for Novruz spring celebration holiday with daffodils and spring flowers on wooden background, copy space for text
Cake and coffee on wooden tray with table with background.

1342609967

1342609967

2130395090

Item ID: 2130395090

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

C

Chinara Guliyeva