Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Plate of chocolate chip cookies and sugar cookies, vintage books and reading glasses, candle and flower on the table. Hygge at home. Selective focus.
Formats
2000 × 3000 pixels • 6.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG