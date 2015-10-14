Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Plate of chocolate chip cookies and sugar cookies, vintage books and reading glasses, candle and flower on the table. Hygge at home. Selective focus.
Edit
Traditional Turkish and Greek dinner meze table
Homemade sugar cookies with chocolate. Shallow focus
home-baked brown nuts and cheese biscuits on a plate
homemade oatmeal cookies with a cup of cocoa and a yellow textile on a gray concrete background. side view, close up
Coffee and Homemade cookies on linen cloth
Unrefined sugar in white sugar bowl on wooden background
Peanut butter toast with banana slices on wooden background

See more

1229704771

See more

1229704771

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141106363

Item ID: 2141106363

Plate of chocolate chip cookies and sugar cookies, vintage books and reading glasses, candle and flower on the table. Hygge at home. Selective focus.

Formats

  • 2000 × 3000 pixels • 6.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jelena990

Jelena990