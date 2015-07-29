Images

Plate of Azerbaijani national pastries for Novruz - Ganja and Baku style pakhlava on ethnic rug or carpet for Novruz, spring equinox and new year celebration in March. Copy space
Puchong, Malaysia - March 25, 2020; Holy Quran with arabic calligraphy meaning of Al Quran and tasbih or rosary beads on wooden background. Selective focus.
Top view of floating mosque in Penang, Malaysia
Note Book
GOMEL, BELARUS - APRIL 23, 2020: The Japanese porcelain (Imari, Arita). Porcelain (also known as china or fine china) is a ceramic material made by heating materials.
Ancient wooden spinning wheel on the background of a ethnic patterns for embroidery stitch in red and black
A hand drawing pattern made of brown tones yellow and black

2130392765

Item ID: 2130392765

  • 3746 × 5619 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

C

Chinara Guliyeva