Image
Plastic wrap texture for overlay. wrinkled stretched plastic effect. transparent plastic wrap on white background. Food rumpled cellophane wrap
Plastic bag texture
Crumpled transparent plastic surface in black and white. Abstract background and texture for design.
Crumpled transparent plastic surface. Abstract background and texture for design.
White smooth architectural interior of chaotic lines. Night view with illumination. 3D illustration and rendering
Broken glass, scattered particles. Center location for your text. Vector illustration
Gray plastic sheet surface , texture
Handmade surreal abstract pattern. Modern artistic canvas matrix. 2d illustration. Texture backdrop painting mix form. Creative chaos structure element material creation bitmap figures. Acrylic vivid

1495316969

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131070975

Item ID: 2131070975

Formats

  • 4928 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tavrius

Tavrius