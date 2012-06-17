Images

Plastic white bottle with pump and the appearance of the texture of the foam on a pink background. Skin care cleansing cosmetic in top view. Beauty concept for face body care
White left tilt balloon letter I, 3D rendering alphabet isolated on pink background
Tube with cream on a pink background, front view, cosmetics care concept
White plastic mock-up of a bottle of cosmetic lotion, peeling, cream with a pink cap on a blue background. Top view with a copy of the text space on the right.
Top view of facial toner and round cotton pads on purple background with copy space. Blue liquid tonic or make up remover for face care
3D Rendering of a cosmetic or cleanser tube packaging in pink colour
Cosmetics for beauty and skin care, makeup. Foam cleansing, moisturizing, nourishing from acne and wrinkles, lip balm and pink tonic on a white background
Facial foam skin care beauty template white packaging on pink soft foam with pink background, 3D illustration

2135452197

Item ID: 2135452197

Formats

  • 5548 × 3704 pixels • 18.5 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

shinshila

shinshila