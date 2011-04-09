Images

Plastic waste.Plastic bottles close-up.Waste sorting. Cleaning the planet from garbage. Territory cleaning. Lids are yellow and green on plastic containers. Wrinkled plastic.
Antivirus set of items: various filtering safety face masks, sanitizer for hands. Protect yourself against flu and coronavirus, pollution. Banner.
Alcohol spray or anti bacteria spray to prevent spread of germs, bacteria and virus. Personal hygiene concept.
Potential trials stage concept on blue background. Close up Vials with sterile needle syringe. Research and Development, Vaccination concept. vaccination against covid concept.
Crushed plastic bottles heap for recycling
Insomnia concept - Blister pack of sleeping pills, blindfold and glass of water
Coronavirus prevention hand sanitizer and kn95 respirator mask. Hand disinfectant gel in pump bottle on white table.
Baby milk formula in spoon on wooden table, closeup

2132325581

Item ID: 2132325581

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Alex Verrone

Alex Verrone