Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Plastic waste.Plastic bottles close-up.Waste sorting. Cleaning the planet from garbage. Territory cleaning. Lids are yellow and green on plastic containers. Wrinkled plastic.
Bottle of hand sanitizer, hand disinfecting gel and surgical mask on white background, crucial for coronavirus prevention through antibacterial hygiene
vaccine against coronavirus disease 2019 will be available on 2021. COVID-19 Vaccine.
Transparent Yellow Medicine Pill On White background
Antivirus set of items: various filtering safety face masks, sanitizer for hands.
Bottles of water on the wooden table
Colorful glasses on white background
HIV blood test tube sample, aids immune viruses.

See more

1792058726

See more

1792058726

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123513357

Item ID: 2123513357

Plastic waste.Plastic bottles close-up.Waste sorting. Cleaning the planet from garbage. Territory cleaning. Lids are yellow and green on plastic containers. Wrinkled plastic.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex Verrone

Alex Verrone