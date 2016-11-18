Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Plastic bottle screw cap isolated on white background. 3 plastic lids. Recucling, collection and recycling of plastic bottle caps. Background of plastic bottle caps. Yellow and green. secondary raw
Formats
5196 × 3688 pixels • 17.3 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 710 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 355 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG