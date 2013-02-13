Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Plaster old wall background with cracks in shades of grey. A weathered surface with grunge texture. Minimal urban photo. Easily add depth and organic texture to your designs.
dirty metal texture
Metal texture with scratches and cracks
Wood damaged by the common furniture beetle aka common house borer scientific name Anobium punctatum woodboring beetle
Aerial view of desert in Ica, Peru.
A texture of wall
metal primed, visible nails
Old and scratched painted wooden board. Texture.

See more

1612430263

See more

1612430263

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137768961

Item ID: 2137768961

Plaster old wall background with cracks in shades of grey. A weathered surface with grunge texture. Minimal urban photo. Easily add depth and organic texture to your designs.

Formats

  • 3362 × 2188 pixels • 11.2 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 651 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 326 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Julia Khimich

Julia Khimich