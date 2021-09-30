Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090218477
A plaster figure of a sleeping angel on the background of a branch with two tangerines. Christmas preparation concept
Zheleznogorsk, Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia
S
By Svetlana_SVV
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
angelangel wingsartbabybeautifulbelieveboycelebrationceramicchildchristianchristmascupidcutedecorationdecorativedesignfigurefigurinefruitgypsum angelgypsum statuetteheavenholidayhome decorhome designisolatedlightlittlelovelovelynew yearobjectorangeplasterplaster figurereligionromancesculpturesleepsmallstatuestatuettesweettangerinevintagevitaminwhitewhite angelwings
Categories: Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist