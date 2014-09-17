Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Plants and foliages from a very famous Nacional Park in Costa Rica called Rio Celeste which contains a lot of natural species of plants, flowers and beyond.
White Flamingo flowers, Anthurium or Laceleaf are blooming in garden. White flower of the arum family photography
Green leaf
Coral bush's green leaves(Ardisia crenata)
Wet green avocado leaves look fresh and beautiful
Green leaves a beautiful image from garden
green leaves infested by insects
Medicinal herbs with floral bud

See more

1108582055

See more

1108582055

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131987751

Item ID: 2131987751

Plants and foliages from a very famous Nacional Park in Costa Rica called Rio Celeste which contains a lot of natural species of plants, flowers and beyond.

Formats

  • 4608 × 3456 pixels • 15.4 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Oscar96

Oscar96