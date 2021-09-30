Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081228812
Plants and flowers extract in petri dish and a white background in laboratory , green leaf in a test tube and doctor for cosmetic advertising , photography science concept
L
By Light Stock
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
analysisbackgroundbeakerbeautybiochemistrybiologybottlechemicalchemistrycosmeticdiscoverydoctoreducationequipmentexperimentextractflaskfluidglassglasswareindustryinstrumentlablaboratorymedicalmedicinemicrobiologypharmaceuticalpharmacologypharmacyplantsreflectionresearchsamplesciencescientificscientistsolutiontechnologytesttest-tubetooltransparenttubewater
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Science
Similar images
More from this artist