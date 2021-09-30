Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102026159
Plant of Lotus glinoides Delile with leaflets and pink purple flowers in background of other lotus plants growing in Lanzarote, Canary islands. Selective focus. Image of plant growing in arid soil
35340 Lanzarote, Las Palmas, Spain
B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aridbackgroundbloomblossombotanybrightcanarycanary islandscloseupcolorcreepercreepingdesertflorafloralflowerflowering plantfoliagegrassgreengroundgrowinggrowthlanzaroteleafleaveslotuslotus glinoidesmacromagentamanynaturalnatureoutdoorpatternpetalpinkpinksplantplant backgroundpurplesmall pink flowersoilsubtropicalsucculenttrailingtropicalviewwildwild flower
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist