Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Plant growing in greenhouse or glasshouse to cultivate the vegetable and fruit in proper climate and protect it from pest. It is organic gardening for healthy food production with nutrition.
Formats
5371 × 3581 pixels • 17.9 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG