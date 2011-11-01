Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Plane trees in autumn foliage along the banks of Lake Constance in Radolfzell, Germany. Visitors to the lake are sitting on benches looking out over the misty water from under the overhanging trees.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

10921738

Stock Photo ID: 10921738

Plane trees in autumn foliage along the banks of Lake Constance in Radolfzell, Germany. Visitors to the lake are sitting on benches looking out over the misty water from under the overhanging trees.

Photo Formats

  • 3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

J

John Lindsay-Smith