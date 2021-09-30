Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088097378
Pizza. Pizza on a wooden background. Pizza with ham, mushrooms, pepper and tomatoes. Top view. For pizzerias, cafes. juicy hot freshly baked. A woman's hand with a slice of pizza. Copy space.
A
By AlexPankov
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundcheeseclassicclose upcloseupcookeddeliciousdinnerfastfoodfoodfreshgirlhanditalianitalian fooditalian pizzakitchenlunchmacromediterraneanmozzarellamushrooms foodnaturalolivepepperpepperonipizzapizza with hampizzeriaredred pepperrestaurantsaucesnacktabletastytomatotomatoestraditionalvegetablevegetarianwoman
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist