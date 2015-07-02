Images

Image
Pittosporum obcordatum, commonly called heart-leaved kohuhu or heart-leaved kohukohu or kohukohu, is a species of plant in the Pittosporaceae family. It is endemic to New Zealand.
728367352

728367352

1348319303

Item ID: 1348319303

Formats

  • 3456 × 5184 pixels • 11.5 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Molly NZ

Molly NZ