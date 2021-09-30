Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103485660
Pipette with pink fluid hyaluronic acid on white background. Cosmetics and healthcare concept. Dose of serum or retinol with air bubbles. Flatlay. Luxury gel or beauty product presentation in macro
l
By lavsketch
Related keywords
acidaloe vera gelanalysisaquabackgroundbeigebody carebubblecareclose-upcollagencosmeticcosmetologydermatologydropdropletdropperenzymeessenceessential oilfluidfreshnessgelglassglycerolhyaluronanhyaluronic acidhydrationlaboratoryliposomesliquidmoisturizernatureoilpeelingpinkpipetteretinolserumskinskin careskincaresnailspatexturetransparenttreatmentwaterwetwrinkles
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
