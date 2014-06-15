Images

Image
Pinsk, Brest region, Belarus - June 15, 2014: Cafe "Brigantine" from the hull of the hydrofoil "Boris Tsarikov" at the embankment named after Ivan Kievets
Item ID: 2123356586

