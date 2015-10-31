Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pink roses blooming in the garden in the morning. Bright little roses. The rose is a type of flowering shrub. Its name comes from the Latin word Rosa. the family of plants called Rosaceae.
Edit
The rose in the home garden is already blooming
A beautiful rose with green leaves around it.Closeup view of rose shot from the top angle
Faint Pink and White Flower of Rose 'Matilda' in Full Bloom
Pink rose with water drops. Close-up.
2 pink fragrant roses blooming in summer
Rose Bush on a green background
Light Pink Flower of Rose 'Larissa Balconia' in Full Bloom

See more

1781837177

See more

1781837177

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138569091

Item ID: 2138569091

Pink roses blooming in the garden in the morning. Bright little roses. The rose is a type of flowering shrub. Its name comes from the Latin word Rosa. the family of plants called Rosaceae.

Formats

  • 3368 × 6000 pixels • 11.2 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 561 × 1000 pixels • 1.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 281 × 500 pixels • 0.9 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ikhsan Rosyadi

Ikhsan Rosyadi