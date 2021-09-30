Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100039079
Pink rose in garden on blurred nature background.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbeautybloombloomingblossombouquetbudcardclose-upcloseupcolorcolorfuldecorationdecorativeflorafloralflowerfreshfreshnessgardengardeninggiftgreenleaflovelovelynaturalnatureornamentoutdoorparkpetalpinkpink roseplantpollenredromanceromanticroserosesspringsummersummer.thailandvalentinewallpaperweddingwhite
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist