Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Pink menstrual cup, transparent crystals like blood drops and roll red ribbons on maroon background. Women's health, alternative hygiene and ecology of planet. Top front view, copy space, flat lay.
Formats
6001 × 4001 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG